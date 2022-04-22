Kendrick Perkins Calls Out MVP Voters Who Voted Against Joel Embiid

All season long, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had a strong supporter in ESPN personality and former NBA big man, Kendrick Perkins.

As Embiid's been dominant all year, Perkins hasn't shied away from expressing his thoughts on the big man's status in the league.

While many debated about who the NBA's Most Valuable Player should be, Embiid was in the conversation from early on. And at this point, there is a real shot Embiid could take home the trophy for the first time in his career.

But winning MVP isn't a sure thing for Embiid. While he helped the Sixers navigate through the Ben Simmons drama and kept them relevant in the Eastern Conference playoff picture without another All-Star's support on the court and led the league in scoring -- a lot of voters still like the defending MVP Nikola Jokic.

Embiid, Jokic, and Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo are all finalists for the award. While either of the three could win it, many are under the belief that Jokic will be named a two-time MVP soon enough, which could set off Embiid's believers as they think it's a no-brainer the Sixers' star should win.

Kendrick Perkins Calls Out The Voters

"It’s going to look EXTREMELY bad for all the People that voted Jokic for MVP!" Perkins tweeted. "I’m just glad I made the right decision and penciled in Embiid even if he don’t win it… he’s showed us that he’s the REAL MVP!"

Perkins' comments came after Embiid's game-winning three-point shot in Toronto to go up 3-0 on the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs. While postseason success or failures don't factor into the MVP voting, Perkins believes Embiid's early success in the playoffs should cause Jokic supporters the re-think their decision.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.