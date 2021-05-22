Kendrick Perkins Campaigns For Ben Simmons' DPOY Case

After endless discussion of seasonal awards, finalists have finally been announced. The Sixers are well represented, as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons find themselves in the running for MVP and DPOY.

Simmons is widely regarded as one of the league's top perimeter defenders and was named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday. He finds himself alongside two former winners of the award, Utah's Rudy Gobert and Golden State's Draymond Green.

The Gobert vs. Simmons debate is something that has been going on for months. Both have been front runners to win this season, and both have strong cases.

Earlier this week, the crew of 'The Jump' on ESPN gave their thoughts on who is deserving of the hardware. While Vince Carter picked Gobert as his winner, Kendrick Perkins continues his campaign for Simmons.

"When you talk about one of the best defensive teams in the league, it's the Philadelphia 76ers, and it's led by Ben Simmons. He's able to switch one through five, he's an underrated shot blocker, he gets deflections, shoots the passing lanes, and gets steals," said Perkins.

Versatility continues to be the driving factor of Simmons' case to win DPOY. He is one of the very few players in the NBA who can defend all five positions at an elite level.

Perkins hit it right on the nose with his statement defending Simmons. The Sixers are one of the top defensive teams in the league because of what Simmons gives them on that end of the floor. His ability to defend the opposing team's best player, regardless of position, and make life miserable on the perimeter has been a driving force in the Sixers being a defensive powerhouse.

While it is tough to gauge the impact of perimeter defense in the box score, those who watch the Sixers see how disruptive he is. With there still being no clear-cut favorite, Simmons still has a chance to take home the award for what could be the first of many times in his career.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.