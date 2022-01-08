Kendrick Perkins Calls Joel Embiid 'Second Coming' of Hakeem Olajuwon

On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers extended their win streak with a victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Although the Sixers, like many teams, haven't been fully healthy, their star center Joel Embiid has been available and quickly getting back to his normal self after his ugly battle with COVID-19 in November.

Embiid is coming off of a hot month. After averaging just under 30 points per game, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block while shooting just under 50-percent from the field and 39-percent from three, the veteran center earned the right to be called the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December.

Although December is in the rearview, Embiid continued to dominate in the new year as he's been off to a red-hot start in 2022.

During his Monday night performance against the Houston Rockets, Embiid knocked down 60-percent of his shots for 31 points. He also notched a triple-double by collecting 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

The following game, Embiid had another stellar outing as the Sixers paid a visit to the Orlando Magic. In 33 minutes of action, Embiid hit on 55-percent of his shots, scoring another 31 points. While he only came down with five rebounds in Orlando, he followed up that performance with another double-double.

On Friday night, the Sixers hosted the San Antonio Spurs. As Philly dominated on their home court, Embiid ended his shift early as he checked out after 31 minutes.

When he left the game, Embiid had 31 points for the third-straight game and had ten rebounds. Afterward, former NBA big man and current media personality Kendrick Perkins positively subtweeted Embiid showering him with praise by making a legendary comparison.

Perkins Praises Embiid

While Perkins didn't specifically drop Embiid's name, he really didn't have to as it was apparent who he was talking about. That certainly isn't the first time Embiid's been compared to legendary big man Hakeem Olajuwon, but being mentioned in the same sentence as his him probably doesn't get old for the Sixers All-Star.

