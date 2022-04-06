Kendrick Perkins 'Pencils In' Joel Embiid as NBA MVP

The NBA MVP race is coming to its final lap. With the regular season wrapping up this week, there are only a few more games left for the top candidates to make their case to win the award.

Once again, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is among the frontrunners for the award. Last season, Embiid earned his spot as an NBA MVP finalist for the first time in his career.

While Embiid nearly won the award, he was voted as the runner-up coming second to Denver Nuggets big man, Nikola Jokic. Now, Jokic and Embiid are battling it out once again as Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the conversation as well.

A lack of availability won't hurt Embiid's chances this season as he's been healthier than ever. And since Embiid is healthy and feeling like the best version of himself physically, he's continued to turn in spectacular performances night in and night out.

In the eyes of former NBA big man and current hoops analyst Kendrick Perkins, Embiid is the league's MVP.

Kendrick Perkins Pencils In His Pick

Perkins' tweet came not too long after the 76ers wrapped up a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on the road. In the victory over Indiana, Joel Embiid had his second-straight 40-plus point outing.

In 38 minutes of action, the Sixers star drained 18 of his 30 shots from the field and went 7-10 from the charity stripe. He wrapped up the game as a plus-20 as he scored 45 points in the nine-point win over the Pacers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.