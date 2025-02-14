Kendrick Perkins Reacts to Paul George's Performance in 76ers-Nets
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers took the court in their final game before the All-Star break. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey ended up getting ruled out, leaving Paul George as the sole star in the lineup to lead the charge.
George is going through a bit of an adjustment period after injuring his finger against the Chicago Bulls last month. He now has to wear a protective covering on his off-hand, which he can be seen fidgeting with throughout games.
The Sixers made a strong push against the Nets in the final minutes, but ended up falling just short. Brooklyn managed to hold on and secure a 100-96 victory on their home floor. Among the biggest takeaways from the Sixers in this matchup was George's struggles.
PG filled the entire box score, but didn't provide much in the scoring department. He ended the night with just two points on 1-for-7 shooting from the field (0-for-5 from beyond the arc). After recording just one made shot, Kendrick Perkins took to X to sound off on the Sixers star's performance.
It goes without saying that the Sixers needed more from George in their loss to the Nets. With no Embiid or Maxey, the All-Star forward has to do a better job of asserting himself offensively. Finger injury aside, PG is too talented of a player to fininsh a game with only two points.
Thankfully for George and the Sixers, they now have an extended break to regroup before the playoff push begins. They'll be back in action on February 20th in a matchup against the defending champion Boston Celtics.