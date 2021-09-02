Kendrick Perkins Thinks Minnesota is Best Fit for Ben Simmons

Of all the teams linked to the Ben Simmons situation this offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been the most consistent name to pop up in rumors. Now that the 25-year-old has officially requested a trade, the Timberwolves are among the top frontrunners.

In terms of fit, there aren't many better landing spots for Simmons than Minnesota. Not only does he fit the timeline of the team's stars, but they complement his skillset greatly.

During a recent interview with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson of Bally Sports, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins gave his thoughts on Simmons' fit with the Timberwolves core. "I feel like a perfect fit for Ben Simmons would be a team like Minnesota," said Perkins.

Over the years, Simmons has regularly been compared to Golden State's Draymond Green. Being traded to the Timberwolves would allow him to play a similar style as Green and thrive doing it.

As we know, Simmons' offensive game is centered around finishing at the rim. What better frontcourt pairing for him than Karl-Anthony Towns, who attempts six to eight threes a game. Playing alongside a center that spends his time on the perimeter will open up driving lanes for Simmons to attack.

Transition is where Simmons is at his best. There are very few players in the league who are as dangerous as him in the open floor. Pairing that with a young high-flying Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves could have one of the top fastbreak duos in the league moving forward.

Arguably the biggest thing that makes Minnesota perfect for Simmons is their starting backcourt. Neither Edwards nor D'Angelo Russell is a traditional point guard. This would allow Simmons to easily slide into the "point forward" role and facilitate the offense. Not to mention both guards can create offense on the perimeter, hiding one of the weaker parts to Simmons' game.

The biggest roadblock in these teams coming to a deal is the asking price. Minnesota is looking to pair Simmons with their core, not move a key piece to acquire him. Daryl Morey is intent on only trading Simmons for pieces that move the needle for the Sixers now.

Simmons might reportedly prefer getting dealt to one of the California teams, but there is no denying his fit on the Timberwolves is near-perfect.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.