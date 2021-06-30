Kendrick Perkins Wants to See Simmons Utilized Differently

Ben Simmons continues to be the talk of the town in the basketball community. National talk shows regularly discuss if it is time for the Sixers to move on from the former number one overall pick.

While Simmons' situation in Philadelphia is a reasonable conversation, there is another issue at hand. That is what position Simmons should play moving forward.

Since arriving in the NBA, Simmons has played point guard. Brett Brown and Doc Rivers both put the ball in his hands and used him as the maestro of the offense.

Recently on ESPN's The Jump, Kendrick Perkins said it's time for Simmons to be used differently on the floor. "He is a guy that is just out of position. He is a power forward type player," he said.

The former NBA champion feels Simmons is better off moving to a team that better highlights his skill set.

"I think they should move him to a situation where he can be used like a [Domantas] Sabonis. A guy that can initiate the offense, dribble-handoff, roll to the basket, has a big that loves to float around the three-point line," said Perkins.

One team Perkins used as an example was the Minnesota Timberwolves. Funny enough, recent reports have come out that the Wolves "badly" want to acquire Simmons.

This potential switch has not been discussed enough since the Sixers got eliminated from the postseason. Whether it's in Philadelphia or somewhere else, Simmons could greatly benefit from a change in position.

Simmons is often compared to Golden State's Draymond Green, and it's time he is utilized similarly. Sharing the floor with another point guard will help mask some of the shortcomings in his game.

Rivers used Simmons off the ball at times throughout this season, but it might be time for a permanent change. Simmons can still be a force in transition, but playing alongside a point guard will benefit him in the half-court.

Perkins catches a lot of backlash for his statements, but this assessment was almost spot-on. No matter what happens with Simmons this offseason, a change of position should be on the table.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.