Key Knicks Veteran’s Playing Status in Question vs 76ers
The Tuesday night matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will feature key absences on both sides. For the Knicks, they could miss one of their key bench players for the first time this season.
According to the Knicks’ injury report, Miles McBride is dealing with knee inflammation. As a result, the Knicks consider the guard to be questionable to play against the Sixers on Tuesday.
Since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, McBride has appeared in all nine games for the Knicks. Once again, the young player is thriving in his role, making 44 percent of his shots, averaging 40 percent from deep, to produce 11 points per game.
Along with his scoring, McBride is dishing out assists three times per game, grabbing two rebounds per outing, and averaging a steal on the defensive end of the floor.
Since taking on a larger role with the Knicks last season, McBride averaged eight points, two assists, and one rebound against the 76ers during the regular season.
While the Knicks have made a lot of key changes heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, they continued to prioritize the development of McBride. In 2021, McBride was a second-round pick out of West Virginia. During his rookie effort, he appeared in 40 games, averaging just two points in nine minutes of action.
Over time, McBride’s playing time increased. He averaged 12 minutes on the floor for his sophomore campaign. Last year, he spent roughly 20 minutes on the court on average. This year, McBride is seeing the court for nearly 27 minutes per game. He will be a notable loss for New York against Philadelphia if he is ruled out officially for the NBA Cup action on Tuesday.
The Sixers and the Knicks will battle it out at 7:30 PM ET.