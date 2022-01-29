Kings Rule Out De'Aaron Fox vs. Sixers on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly getting healthier. Earlier this week, the team got their defensive ace Matisse Thybulle back in the mix after suffering a shoulder sprain. Thybulle missed five-straight games before getting back in the lineup.

On Thursday night, when they faced the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sixers got another reinforcement as Danny Green was cleared for action after missing seven games due to hip soreness.

When the Sixers face the Sacramento Kings at home on Saturday night, they'll get another player back in the lineup as Seth Curry is set to make his return. Over the last few games, Curry sat out with ankle soreness.

After getting upgraded to questionable on Friday night, Doc Rivers confirmed Curry would play and start for the Sixers on Saturday.

The Sixers are getting healthier, but their Saturday night opponent will be dealing with a key setback. In addition to Terence Davis, who was expectedly ruled out, the Kings listed Chimezie Metu and De'Aaron Fox as questionable.

Metu is reportedly dealing with knee soreness. As for Fox, he's battling ankle soreness. The Kings have been struggling this season, even with their most significant star in the lineup. In 43 games this year, Fox has averaged 21 points for the struggling Kings.

Unfortunately, Sacramento won't have Fox's contributions on Saturday night when they face the Sixers. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Fox has been ruled out in Philadelphia. That's a tough blow for the Kings, who have gone 1-6 without their star guard this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.