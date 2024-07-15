KJ Martin Reacts to Returning to Sixers for Next Season
The Philadelphia 76ers made another move this week by bringing back one of their veteran acquisitions from an in-season trade last season.
KJ Martin is set to make his return to Philadelphia after re-signing in the free agency market. Following the 2023-2024 NBA season, Martin hit the free agency market as an unrestricted player. After taking nearly two weeks to decide on his next move, the California native decided a return to Philly was the best bet.
On Saturday, Martin reacted to his next move by posting to Instagram.
“Let’s do it!”
The veteran forward entered the NBA as a late second-round pick in 2020. With the 52nd overall selection, Martin got a call from the Sacramento Kings. He was later traded to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a future pick and cash considerations.
While Martin wasn't a two-way signee with the Rockets, he split time between the main roster and the G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. During his rookie year, Martin appeared in 45 games, even collecting eight starts.
With the Rockets being in a rebuilding phase, Martin had plenty of playing time through his first three years in the NBA. During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Martin appeared in all 82 games for the Rockets, averaging 28 minutes on the court. He even had 49 starts, marking a career-high.
During his final season in Houston, Martin averaged 13 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He had a strong third season before getting traded to the Los Angeles Clippers during the summer of 2023. For two second-rounders, Martin ended up on the Clippers for what became a two-game run.
In late October, the Sixers and the Clippers struck the James Harden blockbuster. In a package of role players, the Clippers sent Martin East to join the 76ers.
Last year, Martin appeared in 58 games for the 76ers. He averaged four points and two rebounds in roughly 12 minutes of action per outing. While his role was inconsistent and diminished come playoff time, the Sixers still seem intrigued with what Martin could bring to the frontcourt for next season. According to reports, Martin is re-signing on a two-year deal.