Julius Randle Blames Refs for Overtime Loss to Sixers

Another victory for the Philadelphia 76ers is once again overshadowed by questionable calls from referees. A couple of weeks back, it was the Utah Jazz who were complaining that the Sixers got too many calls in their favor before Philly claimed an overtime win before the All-Star break.

This time around, the New York Knicks aren't thrilled as Julius Randle sounded off on the referees following the Sixers' ugly overtime win at Madison Square Garden.

"The wrong call by the officials," Randle said during his postgame press conference. "Not enough contact for them to call the play. After all the fouling and everything that was going on, for them to call that and decide the game is [expletive] ridiculous. They have to do a better job. It's too many games like this."

The play which Randle is referring to is when the Sixers had the ball with a little over five seconds left to go in overtime. Sixers guard Shake Milton drove to the basket and attempted a tough shot, which he missed.

Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris attempted to grab the rebound, but Julius Randle gave him a little push in the back to move Harris from his spot. That helped New York snag the rebound but caused the referees to call a loose ball foul on Randle.

The foul resulted in two free throws for the Sixers, which allowed them to get ahead and eventually come out on top with their third win over the Knicks this year. Although the Knicks believed the call was weak, to no surprise, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers tends to disagree.

“Randle knew he was kind of beat on it, and you can see him shove him," Rivers said after the game. "It was clearly a foul. There was a lot of horrendous execution by us tonight. It’s good when you win these games. The film gets a lot better when you’re teaching.”

The 76ers are happy to pick up their 30th win of the year to kick off a difficult road trip, but they understand it wasn't pretty. Regardless, they'll take an ugly win over a loss any day of the week. No matter how many complaints there are about the officiating crew afterward, it doesn't change the outcome of the game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.