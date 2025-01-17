Knicks’ Karl Anthony-Towns Has Message for Philadelphia Fans
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the New York Knicks for the second time this season. Considering the timing of the matchup, Knicks center Karl Anthony-Towns made an effort to show off his fandom for the team across the street from the Wells Fargo Center.
As Towns arrived, he wore a Kelly Green Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt. This weekend, the Eagles are set to host their second playoff game this year. They will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. The winner will punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game.
Throughout the first half of Wednesday’s game, an injured Towns donned his Eagles Green on the Knicks’ bench. While that might not have been a move worth making at Madison Square Garden, where Jets and Giants fans attend, representing the Eagles once again likely scored Towns some points in the City of Brotherly Love.
However, there was some confusion later on in the matchup. When Towns came out for the second half, he was no longer wearing his Birds sweatshirt. The veteran star switched it up and put on some Knicks gear. After the game, Towns took to social media to explain.
@KarlTowns: Aye twitter, Sweat stains ain’t it on ESPN. Had to pull another fit out! Anyways…Go Birds🦅😤
Last week, the Eagles welcomed the Green Bay Packers to Lincoln Financial Field for the Wild Card round. With a dominant defensive showing, the Eagles put the Packers away 22-10.
After the Rams dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, they scored a Sunday afternoon game against the Eagles this upcoming weekend.
Clearly, the hoops world knows who Towns is rooting for. Growing up as an Eagles fan in New Jersey, Towns has made his Eagles fandom public since his earliest days in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
