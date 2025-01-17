All 76ers

Knicks’ Karl Anthony-Towns Has Message for Philadelphia Fans

Why did Karl Anthony-Towns switch the Eagles gear during the 76ers-Knicks matchup?

Justin Grasso

Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the New York Knicks for the second time this season. Considering the timing of the matchup, Knicks center Karl Anthony-Towns made an effort to show off his fandom for the team across the street from the Wells Fargo Center.

As Towns arrived, he wore a Kelly Green Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt. This weekend, the Eagles are set to host their second playoff game this year. They will face the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. The winner will punch their ticket to the NFC Championship game.

Throughout the first half of Wednesday’s game, an injured Towns donned his Eagles Green on the Knicks’ bench. While that might not have been a move worth making at Madison Square Garden, where Jets and Giants fans attend, representing the Eagles once again likely scored Towns some points in the City of Brotherly Love.

However, there was some confusion later on in the matchup. When Towns came out for the second half, he was no longer wearing his Birds sweatshirt. The veteran star switched it up and put on some Knicks gear. After the game, Towns took to social media to explain.

@KarlTowns: Aye twitter, Sweat stains ain’t it on ESPN. Had to pull another fit out! Anyways…Go Birds🦅😤

Last week, the Eagles welcomed the Green Bay Packers to Lincoln Financial Field for the Wild Card round. With a dominant defensive showing, the Eagles put the Packers away 22-10.

After the Rams dominated the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, they scored a Sunday afternoon game against the Eagles this upcoming weekend.

Clearly, the hoops world knows who Towns is rooting for. Growing up as an Eagles fan in New Jersey, Towns has made his Eagles fandom public since his earliest days in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News