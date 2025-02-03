Knicks Rumored to Have Interest in Philadelphia 76ers Standout
Several reports have recently indicated the New York Knicks have eyes on another Philadelphia 76ers center.
This year, it isn’t the seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid.
According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are “among many teams that have checked in” on Guerschon Yabusele.
To no surprise, the offseason acquisition is generating some trade buzz as the trade deadline approaches.
While Yabusele is gaining suitors on the market, it continues to be stressed that the Sixers are not actively shopping Yabusele. In fact, there doesn’t seem to be much motivation in moving him at all.
“[The] Sixers aren't necessarily looking to move Yabusele, who is having a strong season,” Begley added. The Knicks insider also noted that there isn’t even an asking price in place.
At this stage in the season, Yabusele ended up being one of the best value investments in the NBA. The Sixers signed him from Real Madrid on a minimum deal. Yabusele has been an everyday rotational player, a part-time starter, and a shocking standout after being out of the NBA for several years.
In 45 games, Yabusele has averaged 11 points and six rebounds. He’s made 51 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 40 percent of his threes.
Last season, the Sixers found themselves in a similar situation with Kelly Oubre. They signed the wing after his two-season run with the Charlotte Hornets. Oubre gambled on himself with a one-year deal in Philly and ended up landing a $16.3 million offer the following summer.
The league-wide assumption is that Yabusele might’ve played himself out of Philadelphia’s price range for this upcoming offseason. Considering the Sixers are struggling to remain in contender status within the Eastern Conference this year, teams are trying to take advantage by snagging Yabusele for their playoff runs.
Still, the Sixers haven’t thrown in the towel for the year. They’ve recently won four out of their last five games and are still in the Play-In hunt.
Plus, they’ve been lacking in depth at the big man spot. Joel Embiid has appeared in only 13 games this year. Andre Drummond hasn’t been healthy since late December. Unless the Sixers are blown away by an offer, they shouldn’t have too much motivation to move on from one of their most consistent players this year—especially if it helps a division rival.
