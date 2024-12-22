Knicks Sign Former Philadelphia 76ers First-Rounder
The New York Knicks are bringing back a former Philadelphia 76ers guard, Landry Shamet.
According to Jake Fischer, the Knicks have waived Matt Ryan to make room for Shamet on the roster. New York’s decision to bring in the former Sixer doesn’t come as a surprise.
During the offseason, the Knicks acquired Shamet via free agency. After Shamet spent a season with the Washington Wizards, he was waived and picked up by New York, where he was expected to have a role off the bench during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Unfortunately, Shamet suffered an injury during the preseason. Just before the regular season tipped off, Shamet went down with a dislocated shoulder. He was waived by the Knicks shortly after.
From the moment Shamet was waived, it was reported he would stick around in New York and remain on the Knicks’ radar. When the Knicks’ NBA G League affiliate went on the clock for the 2024 NBA G League Draft, they selected Shamet.
With the Westchester Knicks, Shamet has three games under his belt. Averaging around 26 minutes on the court, Shamet has produced 11 points per game while shooting 29 percent from three. Shamet will see a promotion to the main roster, and he’ll face the Sixers for the first time as a member of the Knicks on January 15.
When Shamet debuts for New York, it will officially mark his sixth stop in the NBA. The veteran sharpshooter started his career with the Sixers during the 2018-2019 season. After 54 games in Philadelphia, Shamet was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Since then, Shamet has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Washington Wizards. Throughout 348 career games, Shamet has averaged nine points while shooting 38 percent from three. In the playoffs, the veteran has 53 appearances. He averaged five points and 36 percent from three in five playoff runs.