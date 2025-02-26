Knicks Starter Still Dealing With Setback vs Philadelphia 76ers
A Wednesday night matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden is sure to miss some key players for the visitors.
As for the home team, the Knicks have a few notable names on the injury report, but they haven’t made any definitive decisions on the playing statuses just yet.
OG Anunoby has been dealing with a foot-related issue for a few weeks now. While the setback is still in play, the Knicks have had the two-way standout back in the rotation and believe he should be good to go against the Sixers on Wednesday night.
According to the official NBA injury report, Anunoby is probable to play on Wednesday with a right foot sprain. Barring any unexpected changes, he should be on board for the matchup.
The veteran seems to have dodged a major bullet after he initially went down. Back on February 1, the scene of Anunoby’s setback went viral as his injury was non-contract against the Los Angeles Lakers. He checked out after 17 minutes of action.
Fortunately for the Knicks, Anunoby’s injury wasn’t severe enough to keep him off the court for a long stretch. He missed six games in a row and returned five days ago against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road.
In his first game back, Anunoby scored five points on 33 percent shooting in a blowout loss against the Cavs. When the Knicks paid a visit to the Boston Celtics two days later, Anunoby’s offensive struggles continued, as he shot just 2-7 from the field and scored four of his 10 points from the charity stripe. The Knicks fell short against the Celtics with a 13-point loss.
The Knicks might be on a two-game skid, but the Sixers are in a tough spot themselves, losing eight in a row. Against New York this year, they are 0-2. Plus, Philadelphia will miss multiple key players, including Joel Embiid and Guerschon Yabusele.
The Sixers and the Knicks will tip at 7 PM ET.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations