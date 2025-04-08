All 76ers

Knicks Veteran Drops Honest Statement on Joel Embiid, Paul George

PJ Tucker recently offered his thoughts on the Sixers' star group, which includes Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Justin Grasso

Mar 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates win with forward P.J. Tucker (17) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates win with forward P.J. Tucker (17) against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

At the end of the week, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to pack up their 2024-2025 NBA season. It marks the first time they won’t make the playoffs since the Brett Brown era.

Many players have come and gone in Philly lately, with most of them getting a taste of playoff action in a Sixers uniform. For one season, the one-time champion PJ Tucker got to share the court with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden in the postseason.

Now, as a member of the New York Knicks, Tucker will see some of his former Philly-based teammates head into a summer full of question marks. Is he surprised? Not exactly.

PJ Tucker and Joel Embii
Apr 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) fights for the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (17) and forward Joel Embiid (21) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

While Tucker was recently complimentary to Embiid, Maxey, and the newly-signed Paul George, he questions the Sixers’ strategy. Tucker’s compliments sort of resembled a rant from the former Sixers and Knicks forward Marcus Morris, who criticized Philly’s front office for struggling to build rosters with chemistry.

"Individually, all three of them are amazing players, obviously," Tucker told reporters last week via Sixers Wire. "They’ve all played at a super high level for a long time, outside of Tyrese, but Joel and PG. I say it all the time: It’s hard to just put three people together and just think they’re gonna work. It don’t work like that. You gotta build the chemistry. You gotta build the trust. You gotta build camaraderie. You gotta build it all.”

The Sixers battled through tons of injuries across the roster this season. Embiid and George struggled to find consistency with their playing time. The seven-time All-Star center appeared in just 19 games. As for the sharpshooting forward, he barley cracked the 40 mark.

Heading into the season, the two biggest questions surrounding the Sixers were: can Embiid and George stay healthy, and will they be able to find success together? Year one suggests a hard no. While the two are locked in for next season contractually, they aren’t getting any younger.

Plus, health will remain a concern. Embiid is slated for surgery, and George is still actively recovering from multiple setbacks. Next year will have a lot of pressure riding on the Sixers and its stars, and a current player like Tucker doesn't seem sold on the idea it could work at this point.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News