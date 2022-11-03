Kristaps Porzingis Talks Success vs. Joel Embiid-Less 76ers

Before Wednesday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers have found some success playing without their star big man, Joel Embiid. Last Friday, in a matchup against the Toronto Raptors, an Embiid-less Sixers team came out on top to form their first victory of an eventual three-game win streak.

On Monday, the 76ers paid a visit to the Wizards for the first of two matchups without Embiid and collected their third-straight win at the time. Two nights later, Embiid was ruled out once again due to a non-COVID illness.

This time around, the Wizards worked hard to exploit his absence by maximizing the talent of their star big man, Kristaps Porzingis.

In his first nine minutes of action, Porzingis was nearly flawless on the offensive end as he went 4-5 from the field and 3-3 from the free throw line, collecting 11 points. In the second quarter, Porzingis was a bit quiet as he produced just three points in eight minutes. He wrapped up the first half with 14 points.

In the second half, Porzingis was efficient from the floor once again. Draining two of his three field goal attempts and going 3-3 from the line, Porzingis put up another seven points on the Sixers. Then in the fourth quarter, the big man tacked on nine more points to help Washington put the Sixers away.

Buckets came easy for Porzingis, who shot nearly 70 percent from the field on Wednesday night. Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey mentioned that Porzingis would “put the ball over his head” and shoot over the Sixers’ small-ball lineup all night.

Without a seven-footer to counter the seven-three former All-Star, Porzingis found a way to take advantage of the mismatches.

“I don’t have to waste all that energy fighting a guy that’s 100 pounds heavier than me,” Porzingis said regarding the absence of Embiid. “So it’s, of course, better for me, but I have to play against PJ Tucker or some guard that’s quick, so I have to expend that energy in a different way. Trying to keep up with those smaller guys.”

“Me and Joel, I like playing against him,” he continued. “There are some advantages of his side, of course, and there are some advantages on my side, so that matchup is always interesting. I hope he gets back healthy soon.”

With no Embiid on the floor, Porzingis produced a team-high of 30 points in 34 minutes. Not only was he sharp from the field, but the big man got to the line to drain all 11 of his free throws. He nearly notched a double-double with nine defensive rebounds and also swatted three shots.

Ultimately, the Wizards got their payback with a 121-111 victory over the Sixers.

