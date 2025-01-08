Kyle Kuzma Listed on Injury Report for Sixers-Wizards

All 76ers

Feb 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on their home floor Wednesday night, this time taking on the Washington Wizards. They'll look to get back to their winning ways as they face off against the last-place team in the Eastern Conference.

This will be the first of three meeting between these teams this season. Along with their struggles on the season as a whole, the Wizards are also going to be shorthanded against the Sixers. Now on the second leg of a back-to-back, Washington has a lengthy injury report for Wednesday.

Among the players who could be sidelined for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma. The veteran forward is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to a right calf contusion. Kuzma will likely go through his pre-game warm up routine before a final decision is made regarding his status.

Kuzma played limited minutes in the Wizards' blowout loss to the Houston Rockets Tuesday. In his brief time on the floor, he logged 10 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Since coming over to the Wizards in the Russell Westbrook deal, Kuzma has put up some of the best numbers of his NBA career. However, his production has seen a sizable dip this season. In the 17 games he's played in thus far, Kuzma is averaging 15.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 2.1 APG.

If Kuzma is unable to take the floor, the Wizards will be without a pair of their top performers, as Jordan Poole has already been ruled out. On the Sixers' side, they will be without the services of Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Sixers-Wizards is slated to tip off at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.

