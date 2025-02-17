LA Clippers Coach Praises Former 76ers Star Following Debut
Three years removed from the end of his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons finds himself on the move again. Following a buyout, the former No. 1 pick embarks on a new journey in the Western Conference.
Shortly after reports emerged that Simmons and the Nets have parted ways, it was revealed that he'd be signing a deal with the LA Clippers. Just ahead of the All-Star, he made his debut for his new squad against the Utah Jazz.
Despite it being his first game with the Clippers, Simmons was able to have an immediate impact. He filled the entire stat sheet, posting 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block off the bench. It was also an efficient night for Simmons as he shot 4-for-5 from the field and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
After the Clippers' 120-116 win over the Jazz, head coach Ty Lue was asked his first impressions of Simmons. He had nothing but praise for the All-Star, espcially when it comes to his basketball IQ.
"I thought he did a great job," Lue said. "Just reading the game, his IQ, making the right play, aggressive to the basket. I thought it was really good for us."
The change of scenery seems to be paying off for Simmons, as he shined in his debut. Since being traded from the Sixers, this is one of the few performances where he's shown flashes of his old All-Star self.
Armed with a former star in Simmons and various other additions, the Clippers will attempt to maintain a top-six seed in a loaded Western Conference in the final weeks of the season.