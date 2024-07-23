LA Clippers Expected to Prioritize Moving Former Sixers Veteran
All last summer, the Los Angeles Clippers’ interest in landing James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers was clear. By the time November was approaching, the Sixers and the Clippers struck a late October blockbuster deal to send the All-Star guard packing to move out West.
But Harden wasn’t alone. He was joined by the veteran forward P.J. Tucker.
Unlike Harden, Tucker claimed he didn’t have any intentions of moving on from the Sixers. After reuniting with Daryl Morey on a multi-year deal in 2022, Tucker was committed to helping the 76ers with their mission of getting past the second round and making a run to the NBA Finals.
The Sixers were ready to cut ties early, though.
It appears the Clippers are looking to do the same.
Last season didn’t go as planned for Tucker. After being a full-time starter for the Sixers, Tucker collected a reserve role in LA. For the most part, he was out of the Clippers’ rotation.
Appearing in just 28 games, Tucker averaged 15 minutes on the court with the Clippers. When the trade deadline approached, it was apparent the veteran forward was open to a change of scenery. The deadline came and went without a trade for Tucker. A contract buyout wasn’t in play, leaving Tucker to stick around in LA for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.
Although Tucker’s role for next season is undefined, he made the logical business decision to pick up his option with the Clippers in order to secure over $11 million for the season. Now, it is believed the Clippers’ next priority is to find Tucker “a new home,” according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.
Finding a trade for Tucker will be a challenge for the Clippers. While stuffing the stat sheet has never been Tucker’s game, it’s hard to sell a low-volume shooter who averaged fewer than four points since the 2021-2022 season and who is making over $10 million next season.
Tucker will be a name to keep an eye on this year. While it’s unlikely the Sixers travel that path again despite being in need of help at the four, their former veteran could land on a rivalry team. Tucker is typically a desirable role player for championship-contending teams. He proved to be valuable in his stints in Milwaukee and Miami and was important for an 11-game playoff run in Philadelphia.
The Clippers might end up starting the season with Tucker on board, but it’s becoming evident a change in likely.
