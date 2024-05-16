LA Clippers Star Predicted to Land With Sixers This Offseason
Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers anticipate having a ton of cap space to work with as they look to build a contender around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
The Sixers are expected to be star-hunting for a third option to join the All-Star duo. In Daryl Morey’s eyes, a veteran wing with playoff experience would be ideal.
Now, all eyes are on the Los Angeles Clippers, as the future of their star wing, Paul George, could have a major impact on the Sixers’ moves this summer.
After wrapping up his 2023-2024 season, Paul George heads into the summertime with a player option looming. He could make over $48 million during the 2024-2025 season playing for LA.
Being that he’s 34 years old and likely in line to receive his final major payday with a long-term deal, George is expected to seek one out sooner rather than later. He’s extension-eligible and could garner a four-year deal, worth over $220 million. So far, the early indications have been the Clippers are hesitant to give Paul the extension he desires.
As a result of the early offseason rumors, the PG-to-Philly predictions are coming alive. Recently Bleacher Report included the hypothetical scenario in a league-wide predictions piece, sounding sure that the George smoke certainly has fire around it.
What’s Being Said?
"Ultimately, George has good reason to believe the Embiid-Tyrese Maxey combo has more upside than the Leonard-James Harden one—and that's before considering Harden's own free agency. The Sixers have unmatched flexibility, an in-prime MVP and a rising max-salary star. That level of top-end talent and malleability makes it possible for George to occupy something less than an alpha position (a role he's never proved capable of handling) while being paid as if he's a true top option. Were he to return to L.A., all he could expect is more of the same."
The Clippers and the Sixers have seen similar results over the years. During the regular season, they are one of the top teams in their conference. When it comes to the playoffs, they struggle to get past the first round — and in this year’s case — they both dropped out in round one.
Both teams have a star player that struggles to stay healthy. And they both dabbled in a big three, which includes the ten-time All-Star guard, James Harden.
George’s fit on paper with the Sixers is truly ideal. Last season, he appeared in 74 games and averaged 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists while knocking down 41 percent of his threes on nearly eight attempts per game. For the second year in a row, he was named an All-Star.
However, All-Star appearances and regular season dominance won’t satisfy the Sixers too much these days. With the clock ticking on Joel Embiid’s prime, the Sixers need postseason results and they need them now. When it comes to playoff discussion surrounding George, he carries the same question marks that the masses have for the Sixers and their stars; Can he help lead his team to a championship?
So far, the answer is no. With 11 playoff runs under his belt, Paul George doesn’t have an NBA Finals appearance on his resume. It also doesn’t help that George’s final two outings during this past postseason resulted in 33 points scored on 32 percent shooting from the field and a 25 percent average from beyond the arc. When the Clippers needed a star to uplift them to avoid elimination, George’s efficiency dropped 13 percent.
A two-game sample size is small, but it’s another short story in the long career of PG. Postseason struggles are something that have to be considered if the Sixers are truly exploring the idea of banking big on a player like Paul George.
Nobody can say what’s truly going to happen with George, LA, and the Sixers this summer, but BR seems confident the All-Star will help create a star trio out in Philly.