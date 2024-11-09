LA Lakers Call Up Bronny James Ahead of Matchup vs Philadelphia 76ers
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to face off against LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Due to their extensive injury report, the Lakers made the decision to call up their most notable prospect.
Heading into this season, one of the biggest storylines was LeBron getting to share the court with his son, Bronny James. The two shared a historic moment on opening night, checking into the game together against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Lakers sent Bronny James down to the G-League as their season gets ready to begin. However, they quickly changed their mind ahead of Friday's matchup with the Sixers. News recently surfaced that Bronny is among multiple players the Lakers called up for this game.
While Bronny will now be on the bench for the Lakers, there is no telling if he'll actually see time against the Sixers. JJ Redick hasn't given him much run on the floor, and lately it's only been in garbage time situations.
It's worth noting that Bronny is fresh off making his fourth appearance of the season earlier this week. He logged four minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies, recording his third and fourth career points in that stretch.
As for the Sixers, they begin their second stretch of the season down two of their stars. Joel Embiid is serving the second of his three-game suspension, and Tyrese Maxey has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury suffered against the LA Clippers. The shorthanded squad will now call upon Paul George as the lone star to lead the charge.