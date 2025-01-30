LA Lakers Coach Opens up on Sixers Star Joel Embiid's Injury Woes
Heading into their matchup with the LA Lakers Tuesday night, one of the underlying stories was the return of JJ Redick. The former Philadelphia 76ers guard made his return to the city for the first time as a head coach.
Redick joined the Sixers in free agency back in 2017 and went on to spend two years with the franchise. Along with meshing well on the court, he also built up a good friendship with star big man Joel Embiid. While speaking to the media pregame, his relationship with the former MVP was among the things he touched on.
As everyone knowns, Embiid has spent the majority of this season on the sidelines due to various injuries. When asked about what the All-Star center has gone through, Redick reflected on how it hurts him to see a friend have to face obstacles like this.
"It's hard because he's not just a teammate, he's a friend, and I have a vested interest in all my friends' success," Redick said pregame. "You root for your friends to be healthy and playing at a high level...He's had a string of injuries throughout his career and you feel for him. There's a great deal of empathy."
When on the floor, Embiid has still played at a high level for the Sixers. However, as we pass the halfway point in the season, he's appeared in just 13 games. The last time Embiid was in the lineup was January 4th against the Brooklyn Nets.
In the latest update regarding Embiid, the Sixers stated that his ankle has recovered but he's still dealing with swelling in his knee. At this time, it remains unclear of when he'll be back in action.