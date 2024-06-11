All 76ers

LA Lakers’ Coaching Shift Puts Former Sixers Veteran Back in Mix

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick could be back on the LA Lakers' radar.

Feb 28, 2019; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder (right) defends as Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (left) looks to pass during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Philadelphia won 108-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 28, 2019; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder (right) defends as Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (left) looks to pass during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Philadelphia won 108-104. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching situation has been the biggest story as of late. After firing Darvin Ham, the Lakers launched a coaching search, which included former Philadelphia 76ers veteran, JJ Redick.

At one point, it seemed Redick was headed towards taking over out in LA. Last week, one NBA Insider pegged Redick as the favorite to take over. The former Sixer addressed the rumors, making it clear that he was focused on calling the NBA Finals — and nothing else at the moment.

Just as it seemed Redick was weeks away from announcing his move from the analyst chair to the Lakers’ bench, a report emerged, making it clear that the Lakers were in heavy pursuit of UConn head coach, Dan Hurley.

For the past week, it seemed Hurley was on pace to take over in LA. The Lakers hosted head coach over the weekend and reportedly made a contract offer, worth $70 million.

After mulling it over, Hurley rejected LA. He’s set to remain in the NCAA as the head coach of UConn, leaving the Lakers looking back at their list of candidates, which includes Redick.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there are two prospects to keep an eye on for LA; Redick and former Charlotte Hornets head coach, James Borrego.

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick could be in line for the LA Lakers coaching job once again.
January 29, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to experience, Borrego has the upper hand on Redick, who took the analyst route immediately following his final season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Since 2003, Borrego has been an NBA coach. He got his start as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs and held that title with the Hornets, Magic, and now the Pelicans. Borrego’s most recent run as a head coach lasted four years. His team missed the playoffs every time.

Considering previous reports before the pursuit of Hurley, it seems Redick could be on pace to land an offer from LA. If he joins the Lakers, Redick would once again face the Sixers twice a year, after he battled against them a handful of times following his two-year tenure in 2019.

