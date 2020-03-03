Lakers' Anthony Davis Listed as Probable vs. Sixers on Tuesday

All76ers
When the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, the home team will have a massive advantage. Recently, the Sixers have dealt with a handful of injuries to some of their key players. For starters, Philly lost its starting point guard Ben Simmons, as he's been dealing with a nerve impingement in his lower back.

Then, the starting center Joel Embiid went down with a shoulder injury during last Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers. Both players are absent on the Sixers' current West Coast trip. To add insult to injury, the Sixers will also be forced to play without their starting shooting guard, Josh Richardson, against the Lakers as well because he has been entered into the NBA's concussion protocol.

With Tuesday's ten o'clock EST. Tip-off coming up, there was a chance the Lakers could potentially be shorthanded as well. During LA's latest matchup on the road against New Orleans, the team played without their starting power forward, Anthony Davis. His status for Tuesday's game against Philly was up in the air.

As of the 1:30 pm injury report, though, Davis was listed as Probable against the Sixers. Now, Philly has a tough matchup approaching as they face the dominant duo of Davis and LeBron James. During the first matchup between the 76ers and the Lakers in January, Davis and James totaled for 60 points as they each saw over 35 minutes of action.

As the Sixers will replace Embiid with a struggling Al Horford, Philly will have to find a way to try and slow down Davis this time around. During their first matchup, the Sixers allowed Horford to play 35 minutes. On Tuesday, however, they could look to mix in a fair dose of Kyle O'Quinn and possibly Norvel Pelle in addition to using Tobias Harris.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

