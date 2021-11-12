Dwight Howard Defends Ben Simmons

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard didn't spend a ton of time in Philadelphia, but he did spend the entire 2020-2021 NBA season with the Sixers. When he first came to Philly, Howard made it a mission of his to make sure young stars such as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were on the right path to gelling together and competing for an NBA title.

The Sixers came up short in the second round of the playoffs. Despite cracking the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers dropped the ball against the Atlanta Hawks as they fell short in a seven-game series.

While there was plenty of blame to go around on the Sixers' end, the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons took a lot of heat due to his struggles from the free-throw line throughout the playoffs and his lack of scoring in crunch time.

Not too long after the Sixers fell short in the postseason, Simmons requested a trade from the 76ers. As he has yet to see his wishes get granted, the Simmons saga continues in Philadelphia as it's been a roller coaster ride filled with drama since the moment Simmons' trade request became public.

Dwight Howard didn't speak on the situation much in the past, but he finally opened up about the situation recently via Bleacher Report. To no surprise, Howard came to Simmons' defense as he feels he can relate to the young guard.

"I could see that in Ben what was happening with Ben when I was in Orlando. It was some similar things happening. I just didn’t like the fact that whatever was going on on the inside had to be made public knowledge. Now, obviously, I‘ve been with Ben a lot, he’s one of my closest friends, so I was upset just to hear all the things that was being said about him. I just was like man, instead of saying it publicly, just address this personally behind closed doors and so now it doesn’t look so bad. When we played the Hawks and we lost, I was upset at Ben on that play. I wanted him to dunk the ball and tear the rim down, but he didn’t do it and it wasn’t just his fault that we lost that series. So my thing was, we can’t just blame him."

Simmons did catch a lot of blame for the Sixers' inability to advance past the second round of the playoffs, but he wasn't the only person getting heat for Philly's postseason struggles from the fan base.

Doc Rivers, who has a reputation of losing leads in past playoff series, has dealt with his fair share of criticism from outsiders after the Sixers fell short. And although Joel Embiid seemingly issued blame to Simmons for passing up a critical dunk in the fourth quarter of Game 7, the four-time All-Star never issued blame on somebody else without holding himself accountable as well.

The fallout from Philly's second-round series loss has been unfortunate, as Simmons remains off the floor and isn't mentally ready to return anytime soon. Whether he'll play for the Sixers again or not remains unclear. While the three-time All-Star might feel a lack of support from Sixers fans and even the organization at this time -- other current and former players such as Howard continue to make it clear that they have the young guard's back and are on his side.

