Report: Lakers Gaining Most Traction Potential Hield Trade

Sacramento Kings veteran shooting guard Buddy Hield has been rumored to be a potential trade candidate for the last couple of offseasons now. At this point, it seems the idea of Hield getting moved is more realistic than ever.

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly showed interest in Hield this offseason, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Considering the Sixers can never have enough three-point shooters and have been linked to Hield for the last couple of offseasons now, their interest in potentially acquiring the veteran sharpshooter is expected.

However, the Sixers are far from favorites to land the former Oklahoma standout. Instead, it's the Los Angeles Lakers that seem to be gaining the most traction in trade talks with the Kings to land Hield this summer.

According to veteran NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers' trade discussions with the Kings are "the most serious so far" this offseason. The Lakers, who have been shopping around veteran forward Kyle Kuzma, are attempting to use the former late first-round pick as a headliner in a deal that would land them Hield.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported earlier this week that the Lakers could consider offering up a potential package involving Kuzma and former Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell, to land Hield. While the Kings' interest in either of those players is currently unclear, they seem intrigued enough to keep the conversations going as a Hield deal seems close at this point.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.