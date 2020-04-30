All76ers
Lakers' LeBron James Denies Report of NBA Execs, Agents Calling for Cancellation

Justin Grasso

The status of the NBA's 2019-2020 season is headed in a new direction every day. One day, the league is working on a plan to get players back to practice so they can be in shape for an eventual return. Then on another day, many are claiming they're unsure why the NBA is prolonging the inevitable, which is the fact the 2019-2020 season will be canceled. 

On Thursday, the latter is the discussion regarding basketball's suspended season. It's necessary to note that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been quite transparent throughout the entire suspension. Like many other pro sports commissioners, Silver knows nothing about a return or cancellation, and he confidently claimed that would be the case until at least May 1st.

Well, on April 30th, CNBC's Jabari Young reported that behind the scenes, NBA team executives and player agents are unsure why Silver is delaying the inevitable. As several of Young's sources claim executives are "frustrated with the lack of information from the league," many are reportedly pushing for "an outright cancellation of the season."

[RELATED: NBA Releases Modified Practice Rules for Re-Scheduled Return]

However, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James calls B.S. "Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel [the] season," James tweeted on Thursday. "That's absolutely not true. Nobody I know [is] saying anything like that. As soon as it's safe, we would like to finish our season. I'm ready, and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything."

LeBron's message is right on par with Oklahoma City Thunder guard and NBAPA President, Chris Paul's. While Paul stressed that nobody truly knows what's going to happen with the rest of the 2019-2020 season, the Thunder guard made it a point that many genuinely want the NBA to get back in action. Soon enough, we should know for sure which direction the NBA is leaning. For now, though, there's still tons of uncertainty regarding the future of the NBA's 2019-2020 season. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

