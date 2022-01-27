Lakers Rule Out LeBron James vs. Sixers

When the Los Angeles Lakers released their first injury report on Wednesday night, they only had a couple of names listed due to injury setbacks. Outside of Sekou Doumbouya and Mason Jones, who are assigned to Los Angeles' G League team at the moment, only Kendrick Nunn and Anthony Davis appeared on the report.

Davis, who missed a couple of months' worth of games, made his return to the Lakers' lineup on Tuesday night when they faced the Brooklyn Nets. Although the Lakers are easing Davis back into the mix by limiting his minutes, they don't plan to give him time off after getting back into the lineup.

Going into the Sixers matchup on Thursday night, Davis was listed as probable. Therefore, he's on pace to play on Thursday. Just as it seemed the Lakers would have all of their stars available for the Sixers matchup, the Lakers added LeBron James to the injury report.

Per the Lakers' injury report on Thursday afternoon, James was questionable due to left knee soreness. Although James has been healthy for the Lakers after missing a chunk of games in November, the veteran forward reportedly woke up with soreness on Thursday after playing in 25-straight games for the Lakers.

James' sudden setback is reportedly not serious. However, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it will be significant enough to keep him off the court on Thursday night as he's been ruled out.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.