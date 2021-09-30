Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Ben Simmons Amid Holdout

This past summer, the overwhelming topic across the NBA has been the Sixers' situation with their disgruntled star Ben Simmons. As the young guard requested a trade shortly after their playoff run ended, the 76ers have been open to moving Simmons.

But it hasn't been easy. Not only is Simmons' value at an all-time low due to his performance in the series against the Atlanta Hawks, but no team has another All-Star available to offer up to the Sixers.

From the jump, 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey made it clear he won't be selling Simmons for pennies on the dollar, and he's stuck to that strategy all throughout the offseason.

Sure, teams are interested in the three-time All-Star, who almost won Defensive Player of the Year last season, but the 76ers aren't desperate. At this point, they haven't found a deal worth considering. Therefore, they expect Simmons to return at some point.

Several reports indicate that Simmons doesn't intend to play basketball for the Sixers again. So, his holdout has continued into training camp. As the basketball world watches everything unfold, Simmons continues to take on some criticism for the way he's going about everything. Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal is the latest to call out the young Sixers star for his strategy.

“One, he’s not showing up. As a player, you have to be able to be real with yourself,” O’Neal said during a recent appearance on CBS Sports Network’s Tiki and Tierney. “You need to be aggressive, and he definitely got exposed last year in the playoffs, he didn’t want to shoot. “You have to look in the mirror and say ‘Am I as good as I can be?’ He’s going about it all wrong,” O’Neal added. “He could have gone into the office, say ‘hey, my feelings are hurt. You guys didn’t stick up for me. I’d like to professionally ask for a trade.’ The question is, does anyone want him? I’m not paying $200 million for a guy who will not be aggressive and will not shoot in playoff time.” via CBS Sports, Tiki and Tierney Podcast

Shaq has never been one to shy away from expressing his opinion publicly -- especially when it comes to members of the Sixers. In the past, Shaq has thrown a lot of harsh criticism at 76ers center Joel Embiid, which caused Embiid to rise above and playing on a higher level.

However, Simmons has yet to show he can overcome the negative talks regarding him in the NBA, which proves Shaq's point. Sure, Simmons has established himself as a good player in the NBA through his first four playing seasons. But as he refuses to expand his game, Simmons has yet to become great.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.