LeBron James Reacts to Clippers Landing former 76ers Star Ben Simmons
Years removed from his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons embarks on a new journey in the NBA. As he continues the latest chapter of his journey, one of the league's top stars shared his thoughts on the former No. 1 pick.
Early on his career, Simmons was someone LeBron kept close tabs on. The two shared the same agent, and worked out together in the offseason on multiple occasions. Last week, LeBron and Simmons faced off for the first time since the latter was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets and signed with the LA Clippers.
Following the Lakers' 108-102 win over the Clippers Sunday, LeBron was asked his thoughts on Simmons winding up in LA. Understanding he's still getting acclimated, he is confident Ty Lue can put Simmons in a position to succeed.
“I think he's still young with them. I don't think he's had enough games under his belt with them," LeBron told reporters Sunday. "One thing I know with T-Lue, T-Lue is going to put all those guys in the right position to be successful."
Simmons finds himself on the Clippers after a three-year run with the Nets. Ironically enough, he is teammates with James Harden, whom the Sixers acquired for him at the 2022 trade deadline.
In his first five games with the Clippers, Simmons is averaging 6.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.0 APG, and 1.4 SPG. His best individual outing remains to be his debut, when he notched 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists against the Utah Jazz.
While Simmons has shown some flashes at times, he's never returned to the All-NBA-level talent he was during his time with the Sixers.
