All 76ers

LeBron James Reacts to Clippers Landing former 76ers Star Ben Simmons

LeBron James opens up on former 76ers star Ben Simmons.

Kevin McCormick

Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Years removed from his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons embarks on a new journey in the NBA. As he continues the latest chapter of his journey, one of the league's top stars shared his thoughts on the former No. 1 pick.

Early on his career, Simmons was someone LeBron kept close tabs on. The two shared the same agent, and worked out together in the offseason on multiple occasions. Last week, LeBron and Simmons faced off for the first time since the latter was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets and signed with the LA Clippers.

Following the Lakers' 108-102 win over the Clippers Sunday, LeBron was asked his thoughts on Simmons winding up in LA. Understanding he's still getting acclimated, he is confident Ty Lue can put Simmons in a position to succeed.

“I think he's still young with them. I don't think he's had enough games under his belt with them," LeBron told reporters Sunday. "One thing I know with T-Lue, T-Lue is going to put all those guys in the right position to be successful."

Simmons finds himself on the Clippers after a three-year run with the Nets. Ironically enough, he is teammates with James Harden, whom the Sixers acquired for him at the 2022 trade deadline.

In his first five games with the Clippers, Simmons is averaging 6.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.0 APG, and 1.4 SPG. His best individual outing remains to be his debut, when he notched 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists against the Utah Jazz.

While Simmons has shown some flashes at times, he's never returned to the All-NBA-level talent he was during his time with the Sixers.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News