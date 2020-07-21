All76ers
LeBron James, Trae Young, Others Salute Tobias Harris for Recent Message

Justin Grasso

As he sat down in a chair in front of a webcam to hold a typical pre-practice press conference via Zoom on Monday, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris didn't plan to talk about basketball.

At this point, Harris is fed up with the Attorney General of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron. For months now, many athletes, celebrities, and fans have used their social media platforms to bring attention to the name Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, who was a 26-year-old Louisville resident, was shot and killed by officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department back in March. And to this day, the officers who committed the crime have yet to be arrested.

Therefore, Tobias Harris is continuing to use his platform down in Disney as a way to bring attention to the situation by calling out Kentucky's Attorney General. 

"Nothing against the T-Shirts," Harris said after being asked about Russell Westbrook's collaborative social justice shirts for NBA players. "We want to make sure that Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops and officers involved with Breonna Taylor's death," Harris continued. "That's all I got to say -- that's going to be my answer for every question. Daniel Cameron, step up and do what's right. That's the only message I got today."

Not too long after his brief but powerful press conference, Harris' message spread like wildfire throughout social media as he garnered attention from some of the most prominent names in the NBA such as LeBron James, Trae Young, Chris Paul, and more.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

