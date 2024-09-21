Legendary Coach Sends Message to Sixers Star Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid’s on the right path to becoming a Philadelphia 76ers player for his entire career.
Last summer, there might’ve been some doubt surrounding the big man’s future in Philadelphia, depending on how the 2023-2024 season played out. Despite a first-round exit in the playoffs, it’s clear Embiid’s mindset didn’t change.
When the former third-overall pick said he wanted to remain in Philly long-term, he clearly meant it.
On Friday, the Sixers offered the seven-time All-Star an extension. After putting pen to paper, Embiid added more seasons to his current deal. Legendary basketball coach Jay Wright took to social media to congratulate the one-time MVP for his latest accomplishment.
“Big Sixers news!” Wright wrote on X. “Good for you, Big man. Congrats [Joel Embiid]. Let’s go Sixers!”
Wright, a Pennsylvania native, has never masked his Sixers fandom. In fact, the legendary Villanova coach has been so supportive of the team throughout his coaching career to the point where he was rumored to be a head coach consideration on multiple occasions in the past.
Embiid never got the chance to play for Wright, though. After spending his college career at Kansas, the star big man joined a 76ers team that was coached by Brett Brown.
After spending several seasons playing for Brown, Embiid embraced a change and suited up for Doc Rivers for multiple seasons. After his third year, Rivers was let go. Last summer, the Sixers hired Nick Nurse to replace him.
Wright has had the chance to closely witness a dominant career from Embiid so far. Since 2018, the Sixers center has been an All-Star regular. He was All-NBA Second Team four times, and earned First Team rights once.
In 2023, Embiid was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player after he was a finalist two years in a row.
The Sixers are confident Embiid has plenty of gas left in the tank, hence the reason why they invested heavily into the 30-year-old’s future. Wright seems confident the team made the correct move.