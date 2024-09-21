All 76ers

Legendary Coach Sends Message to Sixers Star Joel Embiid

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright has a message for Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) with the MVP trophy before game three of the 2023 NBA playoff against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
May 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) with the MVP trophy before game three of the 2023 NBA playoff against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Joel Embiid’s on the right path to becoming a Philadelphia 76ers player for his entire career.

Last summer, there might’ve been some doubt surrounding the big man’s future in Philadelphia, depending on how the 2023-2024 season played out. Despite a first-round exit in the playoffs, it’s clear Embiid’s mindset didn’t change.

When the former third-overall pick said he wanted to remain in Philly long-term, he clearly meant it.

On Friday, the Sixers offered the seven-time All-Star an extension. After putting pen to paper, Embiid added more seasons to his current deal. Legendary basketball coach Jay Wright took to social media to congratulate the one-time MVP for his latest accomplishment.

“Big Sixers news!” Wright wrote on X. “Good for you, Big man. Congrats [Joel Embiid]. Let’s go Sixers!”

Wright, a Pennsylvania native, has never masked his Sixers fandom. In fact, the legendary Villanova coach has been so supportive of the team throughout his coaching career to the point where he was rumored to be a head coach consideration on multiple occasions in the past.

Embiid never got the chance to play for Wright, though. After spending his college career at Kansas, the star big man joined a 76ers team that was coached by Brett Brown.

After spending several seasons playing for Brown, Embiid embraced a change and suited up for Doc Rivers for multiple seasons. After his third year, Rivers was let go. Last summer, the Sixers hired Nick Nurse to replace him.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

Wright has had the chance to closely witness a dominant career from Embiid so far. Since 2018, the Sixers center has been an All-Star regular. He was All-NBA Second Team four times, and earned First Team rights once.

In 2023, Embiid was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player after he was a finalist two years in a row.

The Sixers are confident Embiid has plenty of gas left in the tank, hence the reason why they invested heavily into the 30-year-old’s future. Wright seems confident the team made the correct move.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News