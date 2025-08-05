Longtime Rapper Reveals Shocking Story on Sixers Icon Allen Iverson
When it comes to the best players in Philadelphia 76ers history, few players are mentioned before Allen Iverson. Though widely regarded as one of the best small guards in history, one rapper revealed when a fellow music artist got the best of the Hall of Famer.
Though slightly undersized at the guard position, Iverson still managed to be a superstar talent in the NBA. Headlined by his impressive ballhandling skills, the Sixers legend wreaked havoc on opposing defenses on a nightly basis. The most memorable parts of Iverson's time in Philadelphia remain the 2001 season, when he captured MVP honors and led the team all the way to the NBA Finals.
Sixers legend Allen Iverson lost game of H.O.R.S.E to Nelly
Last week, longtime rapper and producer Jermaine Dupri was a guest on Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. They covered a wide range of topics, including an old story about the Sixers legend. Dupri confirmed that there was one instance when Iverson lost a game of H.O.R.S.E to the rapper Nelly.
Though Dupri stated Iverson lost, he also defended the longtime NBA star given the circumstances.
"To his defense, y'all be shooting the ball so high, and my ceiling ain't as high as the stadium," Dupri said. "So unfortunately, a couple of times he shot the ball up it hit the ceiling...But Nelly was shooting like my gym was his gym."
Iverson and Anthony have a bit of history together, seeing that they spent some time together as teammates in the NBA. When the Sixers decided to move on from the former No. 1 pick during the 2007 season, they traded him to the Denver Nuggets for a package headlined by point guard Andre Miller. In his new situation, he and Anthony formed a duo of two of the league's most dynamic offensive talents.
Iverson's time with Anthony on the Nuggets would be short-lived, as he spent just one full season in Denver. They'd eventually trade him to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for former Finals MVP Chauncey Billups.
Following stops in Detroit and Memphis, Iverson managed to make his way back to Philadelphia before calling it a career. He'd go on to appear in 25 games for the Sixers in 2010 and then officially announced his retirement from the NBA.
