Lonnie Walker IV’s Honest Thoughts on Linking With 76ers
After signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, Lonnie Walker IV joined his third Atlantic Division team within two years. With a full playing stint with the Brooklyn Nets and a preseason run with the Boston Celtics on his resume, Walker is looking to make the most of his new opportunity with the Sixers.
“Very humbling… A step toward my goals, what I’m trying to accomplish,” Walker told reporters on Friday afternoon after wrapping up his first practice session with the 76ers.
It’s been a season full of uncertainty for Walker. After getting waived by the Celtics in October, Walker felt he had no choice but to take on a deal out in Lithuania. Spending time in the LBL and the EuroLeague, Walker went most of the NBA season without an opportunity worth exploring.
While he nearly missed the deadline to land back in the NBA for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the veteran forward reached a buzzer-beater agreement to become one of the newest members of the Sixers.
“Still processing it all, to say the least,” he continued. “It still feels like a surreal moment to be so close to home, being in Philly of all places. So I’m taking it one day at a time, just staying present, doing what I’ve got to do for the team, and playing to the best of my capabilities on the floor.”
The Reading, Pennsylvania-born veteran is quite familiar with the Sixers, watching them growing up before getting a chance to compete against them.
“I’ve come to plenty of games, watching Jrue Holiday, Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand, the list goes on,” Walker added.
Now, he gets to suit up in Sixers threads and prove to the NBA he belongs still. Through his first four years in the league, Walker averaged nine points on 34 percent shooting from deep with the San Antonio Spurs. Over the next two years, Walker averaged 11 points on 38 percent shooting from three during stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.
