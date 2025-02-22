All 76ers

Lonnie Walker IV’s Honest Thoughts on Linking With 76ers

Lonnie Walker is officially a member of the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Jan 23, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

After signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, Lonnie Walker IV joined his third Atlantic Division team within two years. With a full playing stint with the Brooklyn Nets and a preseason run with the Boston Celtics on his resume, Walker is looking to make the most of his new opportunity with the Sixers.

“Very humbling… A step toward my goals, what I’m trying to accomplish,” Walker told reporters on Friday afternoon after wrapping up his first practice session with the 76ers.

It’s been a season full of uncertainty for Walker. After getting waived by the Celtics in October, Walker felt he had no choice but to take on a deal out in Lithuania. Spending time in the LBL and the EuroLeague, Walker went most of the NBA season without an opportunity worth exploring.

While he nearly missed the deadline to land back in the NBA for the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the veteran forward reached a buzzer-beater agreement to become one of the newest members of the Sixers.

“Still processing it all, to say the least,” he continued. “It still feels like a surreal moment to be so close to home, being in Philly of all places. So I’m taking it one day at a time, just staying present, doing what I’ve got to do for the team, and playing to the best of my capabilities on the floor.”

Lonnie Walke
Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV (12) drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Lester Quinones (25) during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Reading, Pennsylvania-born veteran is quite familiar with the Sixers, watching them growing up before getting a chance to compete against them.

“I’ve come to plenty of games, watching Jrue Holiday, Andre Iguodala, Elton Brand, the list goes on,” Walker added.

Now, he gets to suit up in Sixers threads and prove to the NBA he belongs still. Through his first four years in the league, Walker averaged nine points on 34 percent shooting from deep with the San Antonio Spurs. Over the next two years, Walker averaged 11 points on 38 percent shooting from three during stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.

More 76ers on SI

76ers Trade Reggie Jackson to Wizards

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Recent Sixers Trades

Financial Impacts of Sixers’ Trade With Mavericks

Jimmy Butler Saga Ends During Sixers-Heat Battle

Quentin Grimes’ Contract Details

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News