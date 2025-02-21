All 76ers

Lonnie Walker Reacts to Singing 76ers Deal Just Before Buyout Deadline

76ers had just hours to spare before landing veteran forward.

Kevin McCormick

Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV (12) attempts a basket in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Lester Quinones (25) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following an active trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers have made a flurry of moves before the final stretch of the regular season. Most of their signings were in-house, except one that they barely pulled off in time with an overseas veteran.

Coming off an impressive stint with the Brooklyn Nets last season, Lonnie Walker IV found himself with a minimal market come free agency. He spent the preseason with the Boston Celtics on an Exhibit 10 deal, but was waived just before the real action got underway. Left with few options, Walker packed up and went overseas to keep himself ready for his next opportunity.

Luckily for Walker, he didn't have to wait long before an NBA team came calling. On Tuesday, Shams Charania reported that the former first-round pick agreed to a two-year deal with the Sixers. Walker is signed through this season, and has a team option for the 2025-26 campaign.

About 24 hours after the news broke, Walker took to social media to reflect on the whole situation. He detailed how this deal almost didn't happen, as he got the call from the Sixers just two hours before the deadline to buyout his contract. Nonetheless, Walker is excited to start the next chapter of his NBA career in Philly.

Growing up just outside of Philadelphia in Reading, this is a bit of a homecoming for Walker. He joins Kyle Lowry and Justin Edwards as other players on the Sixers who are local talents.

Looking ahead, Walker will look to provide energy and athleticism for the Sixers at the wing position. Last season with the Nets, he averaged 9.7 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 1.3 APG while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

Kevin McCormick
