The Philadelphia 76ers participated in a late afternoon matchup against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday for their third seeding game down in Orlando. While Washington is clearly shorthanded, the Wizards still put on a competitive effort against the Sixers, who have yet to put on an all-around impressive showing as a team.

A win is a win in the NBA -- but Wednesday's victory surely wasn't a pretty one for the Sixers. Not only did they allow the Wizards to hang around until the end -- but Philly also lost its starting forward, Ben Simmons, to a mystery knee injury.

During the third quarter of the matchup, Simmons managed to check-in for the first six minutes. While everything looked normal during his final play on the floor, the two-time All-Star seemed to be in a bit of pain as he stood still before passing the ball out to Al Horford. After the referees whistled the play dead because of an offensive foul, Simmons quietly left the game as he limped over to the sidelines.

In no time, Simmons and the team's medical staff walked back to the locker room to get everything checked out. Moments later, the Sixers ruled Simmons out for the remainder of the game with an undiagnosed knee injury.

The show had to go on for the Sixers, though. So Joel Embiid and company took control of the game and put on their best overall fourth-quarter performance yet down in the bubble. Philly managed to issue another loss to Washington by picking up a 107-98 victory, led by another masterful performance by Joel Embiid.

Philly's big man checked in the game for 32 minutes and picked up a double-double with 30 points and eleven rebounds. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson, and Shake Milton also made solid contributions as they each notched double-digit scoring as well. Now, the Sixers will look forward to taking on their next opponent, the Orlando Magic, with hopes that Ben Simmons will be able to return to the lineup.

