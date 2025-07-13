Major Cooper Flagg Update Prior to Summer League Game vs. Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the Dallas Mavericks in Summer League action on Wednesday, July 16. This would be a top showcase between promising rookies Cooper Flagg and VJ Edgecombe, though it’s unlikely either will be suited up for action.
Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks are shutting down Flagg for the remainder of Dallas’ Summer League games. Flagg scored 31 points in Saturday’s match against the San Antonio Spurs, following up an underwhelming 10-point debut against the Los Angeles Lakers.
At postgame media availability, Flagg commented on his performance against the Spurs.
"I think I did that a lot better today, just getting to the line, getting fouled, and that helped me to get comfortable and get settled in early. Still missed a bunch of free throws. I know my mom probably wasn't very happy with that."
With Edgcombe sidelined by injury, the 76ers lost their two opening matches of the competition. Flagg’s anticipated absence suggests that Philadelphia may get to add a tally to its win column, especially if the 19-year-old guard has made a full recovery by Wednesday and is cleared to play.
Philadelphia's starting lineup against the Charlotte Hornets included Justin Edwards, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona, Hunter Sallis, and Judah Mintz. Mintz was the 76ers’ standout player, finishing with 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
As Summer League games continue into next week, it's likely that other teams will begin to shut down their leading talents. Edgecombe’s status continues to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.
