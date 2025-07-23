Major Sixers Move Considered Flop After One NBA Season
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers were widely considered paper champions of the NBA. The addition of Paul George was expected to help them go from playoff regulars to championship contenders.
Being paper champs is nothing new for this era of Sixers basketball. Yet, getting past the second round still hasn’t happened since Allen Iverson was on the team for his first stint.
Last season was no different. In fact, the Sixers ended up turning in one of their worst seasons of the Joel Embiid era. As a result, a regrade of last season’s blockbuster moves suggests the Sixers’ acquisition of Paul George flopped. It’s hard to argue that.
“Everything's obvious after it happens, so it's worth noting that even the LA Clippers -- who successfully rebuilt a playoff-caliber roster after letting George walk for nothing -- were willing to offer him three years at the max. Nobody anticipated that injuries would affect George's value so much, so soon,” ESPN wrote.
During his five-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers, George was named an All-Star in all but two of those seasons. He represented the Clippers in the All-Star game for the previous two years before linking with the Sixers, but once he got to Philly, he posted one of his least-productive seasons since his early days in Indiana.
Injuries affected George a ton, forcing him to miss half of the year. When on the floor, he averaged just 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Getting paid max money, it’s safe to say that George’s salary was much higher than his actual value for the year.
ESPN initially graded the signing of George as an “A.” After one year, it dropped to a “D.”
Is there Any Optimism?
“There's still time for George to be a productive part of a competitive Philadelphia team, particularly if his accuracy from 3 bounces back after he shot 41% in 2023-24 with the Clippers. Still, given George's age (35), it was always evident that the back half of a max contract might not be a good value. Not getting All-Star production in the first year makes it all but impossible for the 76ers to win that bet.”
The only way George's stint in Philadelphia satisfies the Sixers fans is if it results in an NBA Championship run. It was always going to be that way, but now the pressure is heavier than ever, considering how the first season turned out.
Unfortunately, injuries are still affecting the nine-time All-Star. During the offseason, George underwent knee surgery, which has put his availability for training camp in question. The Sixers hope that George, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the team can remain healthier for their next go-round, but the first season of the George era was far from promising.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post