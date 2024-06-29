Major Sixers Target Makes Critical Move With Clippers
The Philadelphia 76ers have been expected to pursue LA Clippers star Paul George since the start of the 2024 offseason.
While it was reported that Philadelphia’s interest in the 34-year-old star has waned recently, George’s latest move proves he could truly be on the Sixers’ radar for when free agency begins.
According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, George has declined his near $50 million player option for the 2024-2025 season. As a result, he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent when the market opens up.
Haynes added that the Sixers are “expected to aggressively pursue” George, labeling the Sixers as a “legitimate threat” to the Clippers, who have interest in retaining George.
While the Clippers have been interested in bringing George back on a multi-year deal, reports have indicated that the Clippers have not met George’s price at this point. With the Sixers and other teams having enough space to offer George the max and an opportunity to compete for a title, it would be in George’s best interest to play the field in free agency.
For the past week, there were rumors about a potential opt-in and trade for George and the Clippers. It seemed that idea swayed the Sixers away from the star wing for a moment. Now that George is officially set to become available on the open market, the Sixers are in a prime position to make a desirable offer.
The 76ers’ plans for this offseason have been clear; find another star to pair alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. George is by far the best star-caliber fit for the team, and he’s viewed as the most prominent impending free agent, alongside LA Lakers star, LeBron James.
While the Clippers remain a threat to the 76ers’ plans, at least Philadelphia could get an opportunity to make their pitch as early as Sunday.