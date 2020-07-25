At this point in time, most NBA players are stuck in a bubble down in Orlando, Florida, gearing up for the season's restart. While life isn't so bad at Disney World for the players, there isn't a whole lot to do other than golf, fish, or play and watch basketball.

For the last couple of weeks, the NBA has been ramping up action by allowing teams to partake in organized practices for the first time since March. This week, the second phase of the restarting process begun as teams took the court for some scrimmaging.

On Friday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers tipped off their scrimmage on schedule with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Former 76ers first pick Markelle Fultz seemed to be tuned in to the action at some capacity considering he responded to one the game's most notable plays, which came from Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle.

An 'oh my god' reaction to Thybulle's showstopping dunk didn't just come from his former Washington teammate, Markelle Fultz. Many who were tuned in to the game live on Friday were just as shocked as the Orlando Magic guard to see Thybulle high-flying into a crowded lane to the rim like that.

Normally, Thybulle is highlighted for defense -- which was stellar on Friday too. But the dunk from the rookie was easily one of the best plays of the game. He might not slam dunk like that often, but apparently, Thybulle has really improved his on-court confidence lately. Following Friday's matchup, Thybulle's All-Star teammate Ben Simmons raved about the rookie's confidence as of late. And if it keeps up, we should expect to see more 'OMG' moments from the former first-rounder.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_