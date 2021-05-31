Sports Illustrated home
Matisse Thybulle Avoids Sixers Injury Report Following Minor Setback

Matisse Thybulle Avoids Sixers Injury Report Following Minor Setback

The Philadelphia 76ers' key rotational players ended their night early on Saturday during Game 3 against the Washington Wizards. Second-year guard Matisse Thybulle was in that category, but not for a positive reason.

As Philly started to clear its bench during garbage time, Thybulle was seen grabbing at his shoulder for a few moments before eventually coming out of the game. Instead of throwing on his warmups and sitting back on the bench, Thybulle went straight back to the Sixers' locker room.

The second-year defensive standout wouldn't return to Philly's bench on Saturday night as the Sixers wrapped up their third-straight dominant victory over the Wizards. The following afternoon, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have a very detailed update on Thybulle's status, but his message to the media was a positive one.

"I think so," Rivers said when asked if everything was fine with Thybulle. "As you know, I don't ask because then they'll tell you. No one told me anything yet, so my guess is he's fine. I literally didn't ask, so I don't know the real answer to that."

Although Rivers didn't have much of an update on Sunday afternoon, he suspected everything was fine with Thybulle since he didn't receive any updates on his defensive standout since he left Game 3 early.

It turns out Rivers' suspicion was correct as there doesn't seem to be any issues going on with Thybulle. As the Sixers submitted their injury report on Sunday night, nobody was on it -- including Thybulle. While it remains unclear what happened with Thybulle, it seems his shoulder won't keep him off the floor for Game 4 on Monday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

