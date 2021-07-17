Thybulle Can Do Some Recruiting During Tokyo Olympics

While most players are spending the offseason training in preparation for next season, other players have taken a different route. Some have accepted the opportunity to represent their home country in the upcoming summer Olympics in Tokyo.

One of those players is Sixers' defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle, who is playing for Australia on this global stage. The Olympics give him a chance to continue improving his game in a live setting, along with picking the brains of different players and coaches.

From what he has shown so far, Thybulle is making the most of this extra time on the floor. Not only has he maintained his elite-level defense, but has shown very nice flashes on the offensive end as well.

Playing on this global stage is sure to be beneficial for Thybulle's development. Not only does playing for Australia give him a chance to work on his game, but to do some recruiting as well.

The Boomers are one of the many teams to have multiple NBA players on their roster. One teammate playing alongside Thybulle is longtime San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills.

Mills has spent the last decade with the Spurs and just so happens to be a free agent this summer. Now in his mid-thirties, the veteran guard might look to move on as the Spurs gear towards a youth movement.

In 68 games last season, Mills averaged 10.8 PPG, 1.7 RPG, and 2.4 APG. He also converted close to 38% of his shots from beyond the arc and had a free-throw percentage above 90.

While learning from Mills during this Olympics, Thybulle has a chance to sell him on the idea of playing in Philadelphia. His veteran and championship experience is exactly what the team is looking for off the bench. Not to mention at this stage in his career, Mills is sure to sign a team-friendly deal wherever he ends up.

From a fit standpoint, Mills is just what the Sixers need. He is a veteran guard who can run an offense while also generating his own shots. Mills could also seamlessly mesh with the first and second units.

If Thybulle can lure the former champion to the Sixers, along with making strides in his development, it will be an extremely successful offseason for him.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.