Matisse Thybulle Could Miss Monday's Matchup vs. Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly but surely getting healthier. However, they are still navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, it's been challenging to have players avoid landing in the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Philadelphia's third-year defensive standout Matisse Thybulle becomes one of the latest members of the squad to land in the protocol -- and it's not his first time this season.

Back in November, the Sixers had a small but notable team-wide COVID-19 outbreak as Tobias Harris showed symptoms and tested positive ahead of a game. A couple of nights later, Sixers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe became the second member of the team this season to test positive.

Then, Thybulle and four-time All-Star Joel Embiid followed. Over the course of a couple of weeks, Harris, Joe, Thybulle, and Embiid all returned to the floor. For some time, the Sixers avoided any further COVID-related issues, but they had another outbreak in December, which included a handful of players.

It all started with Georges Niang, who tested positive ahead of a Sixers matchup. Andre Drummond and Shake Milton became the next two to test positive a few days later. Then, Danny Green entered the protocol as well.

While Sixers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey also entered the health and safety protocol last weekend, he was listed as questionable and eventually cleared for action ahead of the 76ers' Sunday night matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Now, Thybulle's in a similar boat. Although he's in the protocol, Thybulle isn't necessarily ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Houston Rockets. As he's been linked to contact tracing, there is a chance Thybulle could play at home on Monday as he's listed as questionable.

But his status isn't clear as of now. The 76ers and the Rockets are set to tip-off at 7 pm est, on Monday night.

