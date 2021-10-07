Thybulle Could Miss Preseason Rematch vs. Raptors

The Sixers remained relatively healthy throughout training camp last week. Now that the preseason is here, the team is being more careful with who plays in certain matchups as they want to avoid any long-term setbacks to their players.

During Monday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors on the road, the Sixers were missing a handful of players. Charles Bassey, who was working on finalizing his work visa, and Ben Simmons, who is in the midst of a holdout, both weren't with the team in Toronto earlier in the week.

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris made the trip, but the former sat out to get some additional rest while the other got the night off for precautionary reasons after dealing with knee soreness from an earlier workout.

While three of the four players mentioned above have a good shot at making their preseason debuts this offseason on Thursday night, the Sixers could miss a couple of other players as they welcome the Raptors to the Wells Fargo Center.

As expected, two-way guard Grant Riller will miss the matchup. As Riller suffered a knee injury diagnosed as a torn meniscus on Wednesday, the second-year guard will miss at least the next two weeks since he'll undergo surgery.

In addition to Riller, the Sixers have third-year guard Matisse Thybulle listed as questionable on the early injury report. Per the report, Thybulle is dealing with soreness in his right shoulder.

While the young guard could certainly use the additional preseason time to work on developing his offense, his minutes in the regular-season rotation wouldn't necessarily take a dive if he does miss time in the preseason.

As Thybulle is an extremely valuable piece on defense, there will always be minutes for him in the rotation. The Sixers haven't ruled him out just yet, but considering it's just the second of four preseason games, it wouldn't be totally shocking to see the Sixers take the safe route and allow Thybulle to rest on Thursday.

