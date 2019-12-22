PHILADELPHIA, PA -- A strong fourth quarter for Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle on Saturday night is apparently coming with a price to pay. After checking in for a little over 15 minutes off of the bench, Thybulle had another strong outing collecting nine points, a steal, and a blocked shot.

Unfortunately for the rookie, his aggressive play caused a collision with the opposition late in the game on Saturday against the Wizards. Following the game, Thybulle was visibly out of sorts, as his lower-body injury was causing him pain.

On Sunday morning, the Sixers' medical team evaluated the rookie, and as it turns out, Thybulle is dealing with a bone bruise and a sprain on his right knee. Now, the thriving first-year guard is out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in weeks to come.

In two weeks, Thybulle will get a chance to have his knee evaluated in hopes of returning to the court. However, a re-evaluation doesn't always guarantee a return. With the way the Sixers are handling lower-body injuries this season, they have made it very clear that they are going to be extra cautious early on in the year when clearing players for return.

The timing of Thybulle's setback couldn't be any worse. As the Sixers attempt to find their true identity as a team, the first-round pick was becoming a significant contributor for them off the bench. Lately, Thybulle has been averaging 6.4 points-per-game, draining 50-percent of his shots from the field.

On a team that tends to struggle from long-range, the rookie has been a bright spot. As one of the better three-point shooters for the Sixers this season, Thybulle has managed to knock down 46.3-percent of his three-point shots so far this season. Unfortunately, his recent setback will hold up that development, though, until further notice.