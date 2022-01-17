Thybulle's Injury Will Keep Him Out for Several Games

When the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Boston Celtics this past Friday night, the Sixers elected to roll with Matisse Thybulle in the starting lineup for the 17th time this season. Thybulle, who's known to play aggressive defense, was everywhere on the floor swarming his opponents.

Thanks to Thybulle's relentless work ethic on the defensive end, the Sixers guard came up with five steals and two blocks. And because of his ability to stop some of Boston's offensive possessions, the young veteran found ways to get out in transition to score.

However, one of his breakaway dunks ended in a scary fall, which is now affecting Thybulle as he's dealing with a notable setback.

Although Thybulle managed to get back up and stay in the game after hitting the floor following his breakaway slam dunk, it wasn't long before the Sixers' medical staff ruled him out for the rest of the matchup. According to the team, his absence was due to shoulder soreness.

Without Thybulle, the Sixers closed out their matchup against Boston with a victory. Shortly after concluding Friday's game, the Sixers traveled to Miami as they had a matchup against the Heat on Saturday night.

Most of the team made the trip, including guys that were injured. Thybulle did not. According to Doc Rivers, Thybulle remained in Philly to undergo an MRI. Therefore, he missed Saturday night's game versus the Heat.

What's the Diagnosis?

Thybulle was ruled out as early as Sunday night for Philadelphia's Monday afternoon matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Not too long after the Sixers released their injury report for Monday, the team offered an update on Thybulle's shoulder following tests.

Per a team official, Thybulle's MRI revealed a right shoulder sprain. The team plans to sit the veteran wing for at least a week. Then, they'll go from there as he's set to be re-evaluated sometime next week.

