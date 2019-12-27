Sixers' Rookie Matisse Thybulle Slowly Easing His Way Back In

A promising start to a young rookie's season has been put on hold for now. Roughly about a week ago, Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick Matisse Thybulle received some unfortunate news regarding his knee, following a victory over the Washington Wizards.

Late in the game, Thybulle collided with his assignment on the court and ended up reporting pain in his knee afterward. The following morning, Thybulle was set to undergo some tests, and it turned out that the thriving rookie would be ruled out indefinitely.

A sprained right knee was Thybulle's diagnosis from the team's medical staff. While no official date is set for return, the Sixers made it clear that Thybulle will be forced to miss at least two weeks from the time of the diagnosis.

Even when Thybulle's two weeks are up, he's no lock to make it back on the court. He will only be re-evaluated at that time and could miss an additional stretch of games as well. According to Yahoo Sports' NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the 76ers believe his mishap could set him back for as long as four weeks.

In other words, Thybulle won't be seeing the court on game night anytime soon. However, the young rookie is progressing in the right direction. As the Sixers traveled to Orlando, Florida, on Thursday evening for a rough stretch of road games, Thybulle made the trip.

And while he didn't participate in the Sixers' Friday morning shootaround in Orlando, he still got some slight work in during a post-practice session.

In the past, the Sixers have been known to keep a lot of injury news regarding rookies tucked away from the public. This season, however, they have been more transparent when it comes to reporting details of a player's setback. It sounds like Thybulle's return could be later than two weeks -- but at least his progress seems promising right now.