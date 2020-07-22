It's been quite the season for the Philadelphia 76ers rookie, Matisse Thybulle. A little over a year ago, Thybulle became an NBA player as a first-round selection out of Washington. At first, Sixers fans weren't sure what kind of player or personality they were getting.

At this point, though, Thybulle has made a name for himself on and off the court. For the first 65 games of the NBA season, the former Washington product was recognized as arguably the best defensive player in this year's rookie class.

As the NBA gears up for a restart of the season, Thybulle is now being noticed in a national light for being a social media sensation as well. During his quarantine days back in March, Thybulle utilized the social media app Tik Tok as a way to stay creative as boredom struck. In just a few weeks, Thybulle fell in love with getting in front of the camera and making videos, while NBA fans fell in love with his work.

Now, the rookie guard has shifted from creating short videos on Tik Tok to putting together a short docu-series displaying life in the NBA's bubble as a Sixers rookie. And as Thybulle's series garners more and more attention, the Sixers' guard continues to participate in more press. Recently, he had an interview that took place on Good Morning America.

During his spot on GMA, Thybulle fielded some easy questions about his series, life in the bubble, etc. Then, GMA Co-Host Michael Strahan got down to business and asked the Sixers rookie about their chances of winning the NBA Finals. Thybulle responded as such. "I think we have a great chance," Thybulle claimed. "Everyone having to quarantine kind of leveled out the playing field. I think this is going to be a great opportunity for us and our guys to step in and make a run."

Thybulle and the 76ers will continue the regular season with eight games beginning on August 1, against the Indiana Pacers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_