Several Sixers Remained Sidelined for Sunday Matchup vs. Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers still have a ways to go before they get healthy. Although the team was close to getting back to being one-hundred percent, a few players suffered a few setbacks over the last few weeks causing the team to be shorthanded lately.

When the Sixers faced the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, the team's lack of depth down the stretch hurt them as they allowed the Clippers to climb back from a 20-plus point deficit and snag a win.

The Sixers could surely use some help off the bench, but they won't get any reinforcements when they face the San Antonio Sports.

On Sunday night, not much will change for the Sixers. Similar to how it's been over the last few games, the Sixers will miss a handful of key players when they face the Spurs for the second time this year on the road.

Who's Out for the Sixers?

Shake Milton On January 3, Shake Milton appeared on the court for the Sixers for 20 minutes off the bench. After taking a hard fall and landing on Andre Drummond, Milton dealt with back soreness. When he came out of the game, Milton wasn't cleared to return. As it turned out, Milton suffered a back contusion. He's now missed the last nine games. When will he return to action? The veteran guard has an idea, but he wasn't eager to share his expected return date. While Milton believes it will be soon, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers wasn't nearly as optimistic. Either way, Milton will miss his tenth-straight matchup on Sunday night as he was ruled out against the Spurs on Saturday night. Danny Green Similar to Milton, Danny Green took a tough fall, which caused him to deal with hip soreness. Although Green returned to action after getting evaluated during Philadelphia's January 12 matchup against Charlotte, he didn't play for more than ten minutes as the Sixers saw Green clearly wasn't one-hundred percent. Green's missed the last five games for the Sixers. Unlike Shake Milton, the veteran forward hasn't offered any updates on his setback recently. Neither has Doc Rivers. Considering the Sixers didn't put a timeline on Green's setback, the veteran forward remains day-to-day right now. Matisse Thybulle The defensive standout's setback was more recent than Green's and Milton's. Last Friday, Thybulle took a hard fall and landed on his shoulder. Similar to Green, Thybulle returned to the floor after getting evaluated. But when he came off the floor eventually, he was ruled out for the rest of the night with shoulder soreness. When the Sixers traveled to Miami last Friday night, Thybulle stayed back. Instead of playing against the Heat, the young wing received an MRI on his shoulder. After getting diagnosed with a sprain, Thybulle was told he'd be re-evaluated in a week. So far, the Sixers' medical team hasn't offered any updates on Thybulle, but he won't be returning to the court on Sunday night -- that's for sure. Seth Curry Ankle soreness is nothing new to Seth Curry. Lately, the pain has kept him off the floor, though. Following Philadelphia's win over Boston last Friday, the Sixers added Curry to the injury report as they approached their Saturday night matchup against. the Miami Heat. Despite being questionable, Curry was cleared for action. He went on to play on Monday and Wednesday as well. However, after being considered a game-time decision this past Friday, the Sixers ruled Curry out from the Los Angeles Clippers matchup. He'll continue to miss time on Sunday as well. While Curry's setback isn't too concerning, the veteran guard's absence could definitely affect the Sixers on Sunday night when they face San Antonio.

